Edwardsville, IL - United States Steel Corporation announced on Tuesday it is examining a consolidation of its North American Flat-Rolled operations and may temporarily idle its Granite City Works steelmaking and finishing operations located in Granite City, Illinois.

Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) released the following statement:

“I have recently spoken to a representative from US Steel and I am very disappointed to learn that one of the largest employers in the region is considering a consolidation of its operations. In May of this year my colleagues and I from across the aisle sent a resolution to President Obama and Congress urging the federal government to consider all possible trade and economic policies to keep the steel industry viable in the United States. I will keep exploring ways to keep US Steel operating in Granite City.”

