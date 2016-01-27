SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner gave his second annual State of the State today before members of the Illinois General Assembly.

Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) released the following statement:



“Governor Rauner clearly laid out a plan to help climb Illinois out of debt and jumpstart the economy. In light of the budget stalemate the Governor made it clear he is ready to compromise if the Democrats are willing to meet him half way. He realizes the legislature does not agree on everything however we should be able to come to an agreement on something. I look forward to working with the Governor and my colleagues this session as we discuss a plan to provide property tax relief, term limits, and workers’ compensation reform.

