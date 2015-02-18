Rep. Kay Statement on Governor Rauner’s Budget Address Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner revealed his first budget proposal before members of the Illinois General Assembly today at the Illinois Capitol in Springfield. Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) released the following statement:??“Today the Governor laid out a plan that offers a realistic look at where the state is right now and the challenges we face going forward. The budget proposal will serve as a blueprint so we may begin working on the budget with both sides of the aisle over the next several months. Furthermore, it is refreshing to see Governor Rauner deliver the Budget Address on schedule for the first time in years, by doing so, he is giving us time to review the budget so we can go back to our districts and talk to our constituents about how this budget would affect them.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip