Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) recently co-sponsored legislation to regulate the fracking industry in Illinois. Kay calls the legislation a "pro-growth jobs" bill.

"Nearly 9% of Illinoisans are out of work, allowing the expansion of fracking in Illinois will put people back to work," said Rep. Dwight Kay. "Illinois needs jobs and economic growth, this legislation will help promote our economy and provide good paying jobs to Southern Illinois."

Fracking is the process of extracting natural gas from shale rock layers deep within the earth. Water mixed with sand and chemicals is pumped through a well into rock that holds a carbon fuel, such as oil or natural gas. The water creates pressure, which fractures the rock or opens up pre-existing cracks. The sand holds the cracks open so the gas and/or oil can be extracted.

The proposed legislation establishes Illinois Department of Natural Resources as the regulatory agency to issue permits, enforce the Act, and adopt rules. Fracking has taken place in Illinois for decades, but has remained largely unregulated. Proponents say the fracking industry will create jobs in Illinois, while opponents say the lack of regulation has occasionally resulted in incidents of pollution and contamination.

"The Illinois fracking industry will be one of the most regulated in the country," said Rep. Dwight Kay. "It's a critical piece of legislation that has been agreed upon that our economy desperately needs. Protecting our environment while allowing an industry to expand and create jobs is the intent of this legislation."

In order to protect our environment the legislation establishes areas where fracking is prohibited for residences, churches, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, nature preserves, existing water wells, bodies of water, and public water supplies.

The legislation is House Bill 2615.

