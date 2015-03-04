SPRINGFIELD - In an effort to encourage the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to relocate their St. Louis campus to Illinois, the Illinois House of Representatives unanimously adopted House Resolution 10 (HR10) encouraging the agency to locate their new facility in the Metro East. State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) sponsored the resolution.

The NGA is planning to build a new facility in the St. Louis area by the year 2021. At present the NGA is considering three potential locations in Missouri (Fenton, Mehlville and St. Louis City) and one in St. Clair County Illinois near Scott Air Force Base. The facility is expected to bring over 3,000 jobs.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Obtaining the new NGA campus would be a big win for the Metro East,” said Rep. Kay. “Locating this new facility near Scott Air Force Base will ensure the long term viability of the air base while allowing the NGA to be close to a secure facility. With St. Clair County willing to offer the land for free this is clearly the most logical location for the new campus.

According to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, anyone who sails a U.S. ship, flies a U.S. aircraft, makes national policy decisions, fights wars, locates targets, responds to natural disasters, or even navigates with a cellphone relies on NGA.

Pending the NGA’s decision, the new intelligence agency campus is estimated to begin the construction process in April 2016.

More like this: