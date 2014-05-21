Springfield, IL...With the State of Illinois facing a nearly $3 billion dollar budget deficit, Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) and several of his House GOP colleagues filed legislation opposing the use of taxpayer funds for the proposed Obama Presidential Library.

State Representative Dwight Kay sponsored House Resolution 1118 in opposition to a proposal that would spend $100 million in taxpayer funds to help build the Obama Library in Chicago.

"The State of Illinois can't afford to fund projects such as the Obama Library which could otherwise be funded privately," said Rep. Dwight Kay. "This habit in state government of spend now and pay later is not working, spending more than what we have in the bank has led to higher taxes and more debt. I am not sure how our Governor and the Chicago legislators running our government are going to come up with the money for this library without raising taxes on the hardworking middle-class."

House Bill 6010, sponsored by Speaker Michael Madigan (D-Chicago), would appropriate $100 million from the Capital Development Fund to the Capital Development Board for the construction of a presidential library and museum dedicated to the legacy of President Barack Obama. HB 6010 passed out of committee on a partisan roll call and awaits action on the floor of the Illinois House.

Rep. Dwight Kay added, "I certainly welcome the Obama Presidential Library to Illinois, it would certainly generate tourism revenue from throughout the world, however I do not welcome the idea of spending taxpayer dollars to build the library."

