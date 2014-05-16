Springfield, IL…Today, the Illinois House of Representatives debated and voted on the House Democrats’ proposed budget. State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) voted against the state budget citing the fact that it was an increase in spending and would result in the January 2011 “temporary” income tax increase becoming permanent.

On March 6, 2014, the General Assembly approved House Joint Resolution 80 which estimated Illinois would have a revenue level of $34.5 billion. Today, the Democrats’ budget set spending at roughly $37.3 billion, almost $3 billion more than the state is expected to bring in. The only way to match the proposed spending with revenue numbers is to extend the income tax increase of 2011.

“I couldn’t support the Democrats’ budget because they broke their promise that the income tax increase was a temporary solution to pay off old bills,” Rep. Kay said. “Not only will the tax hike become permanent, but Illinois is still left with billions in unpaid bills that were supposed to be paid off with the increase. Instead of allowing families and businesses to keep more of their hard-earned money come January, the Democrats’ decided to spend more in order to tax more.”

Since the tax hike in 2011, Illinois’ economy has continued to suffer thanks in large part to the tax and spend policy of our Democratic leaders in Chicago. Illinois has the third highest unemployment rate in the nation, has seen 5 downgrades in our credit rating, and is among the top states in terms of people fleeing the state for better jobs and lower taxes.

“It is time that our leaders realize that we need to refocus our energy on reviving Illinois’ economy and that an increase in taxes is not going to do that,” Rep. Kay added. “This budget is the worst thing that could happen to our economy, especially at a time when we rank at the bottom in most economic categories in the country.”

