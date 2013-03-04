Springfield, IL…The Illinois House of Representatives today voted to ban the use of cellphones while driving.  Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) voted against the cellphone ban.

“I believe that this cellphone ban is just another attempt to take away more of our freedom,” said Rep. Kay.  “Our government needs to stop interfering with our day to day lives.  What’s next, banning dogs and cats from riding in your vehicle since they can be distracting?”

House Bill 1247 provides that a person may not operate a motor vehicle while using a cellphone.  However, the cellphone ban will allow drivers to use hands-free devices such as Bluetooth headsets and hands free devices.  Exemptions are provided for the following; use in emergency situations by public safety officials (such as police, fire, EMS), HAM radio operators and truckers that use C.B. radios that are not listed in Illinois’ current texting while driving ban.

House Bill 1247 passed 64Y-46N, the bill awaits approval by the Senate.

