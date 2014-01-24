Glen Carbon, IL...Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) recently introduced legislation that would require welfare recipients to pass a substance abuse test before they would be eligible to receive welfare benefits under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

"Although it is important that we help families who are in need of these benefits, we must also be concerned about cutting down on the abuse of our welfare system," Rep. Kay said. "Illinois' welfare program has ballooned since the economic collapse and we simply cannot continue to afford the abuse within our system."

If passed, House Bill 4255 would require the Illinois Department of Human Services to establish a drug testing system that all applicants for TANF benefits must submit before they can be deemed eligible for the benefits. Any applicant that tests positive for substance abuse or refuses to take the drug test would be ineligible to receive these welfare benefits. The cost of the drug test would be deducted from the recipient's first benefits payment if they are eligible for the program. In addition, Rep. Kay will amend his bill to include treatment for substance abusers as an effort help them curb their addiction to illicit drugs.

Rep. Kay added, "due to the poor economy, many families are in need of these welfare benefits and if the funds are not there, these families may go without food and water." "This bill will go a long way in ensuring families are able to receive the benefits they need while also making sure the system is fair and cleansed of as much abuse as possible."

For more information on House Bill 4255, visit http://www.DwightKay.org or contact Representative Kay's office at 618-307-9200.

