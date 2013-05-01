Springfield, IL...With the potential of creating thousands of jobs and growing Illinois' economy, Illinois lawmakers held a press conference today in Springfield calling for a House vote on bi-partisan legislation to expand the fracking industry.

"Expanding the fracking industry in Illinois could bring 47,000 jobs to our state," said Rep. Kay. "There are people in the metro east ready to go to work, expanding the fracking industry will provide people the opportunity to obtain a good paying job and support their families."

Hydraulic fracturing, more commonly referred to as fracking, is the extraction of natural gas and oil from the earth through horizontal drilling. The extraction technique involves injecting water, sand and chemicals into rock to release the natural gas.

More than a year of negotiations involving both energy and environmental organizations resulted in a bi-partisan agreement that permits high volume fracking while enforcing some of the nation's strictest water and air protections. House Bill 2615 establishes the permit process, property owner notification, defines prevention standards and public input timelines. With widespread agreement and more than 50 bi-partisan House sponsors, Republican Representatives today called for the measure to be released from the Rules Committee for prompt consideration by the full House.

"After a year of negotiations the legislature has reached a bi-partisan agreement to expand fracking - we can't afford to wait any longer," said Rep. Kay. "With the number of jobs at stake and the economic impact fracking could bring to Illinois, we must vote on this agreement this Spring."

According to the Illinois Chamber Foundation study, new natural gas production in Illinois could create more than 47,000 jobs and $9 billion in economic development. The report identified potential economic benefits to the state at three hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling scenarios (low, medium and high): lowest scenario creating 1,034 new jobs and the highest scenario 47,312. The study concluded fracking in Illinois, under modest assumptions, will be a significant creator of new jobs translating into billions of dollars in economic impact for the state.

