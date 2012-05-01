Edwardsville, IL...Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) announced today that the final phase of the Illinois 159 widening project has been included in the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Fiscal Year 2013-2018 Proposed Highway Improvement Program. The final phase is estimated to cost $12 million.

"I am pleased to announce that construction of Illinois 159 in Collinsville will continue as planned," said Rep. Kay. "Since April of 2011 when Phase 3 was taken out of the multi-year plan, I have spoken to the Mayor of Collinsville, the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce, and numerous civic and business leaders and we all agreed Illinois 159 must be completed in order to improve the economic development of the City of Collinsville."

According to the IDOT Fiscal Year 2013-2018 Proposed Highway Improvement Program, the final phase to widen Illinois 159 will begin south of Beltline Road to Johnson Street in Collinsville. The final phase will include additional lanes and resurfacing for 1.2 miles, intersection reconstruction, storm sewer repair, turning lanes, curb and gutter, retaining wall and land acquisition.

"I have had numerous meetings with IDOT Secretary Ann Schneider and District 8 IDOT Director Omer Osman and we agreed that the final phase of Illinois 159 in Collinsville must be completed. We all have worked hard to keep this project alive and moving forward."

