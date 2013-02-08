Illinois Governor Pat Quinn presented his fourth ‘State of the State’ address today at Noon before a joint session of the Illinois General Assembly. Governor Quinn’s speech was just shy of forty minutes, yet he failed to propose a substantive plan to help promote job growth and provide security for Illinois’ economy.



“Governor Quinn’s speech focused more on the past instead of developing a plan to move Illinois forward,” said Rep. Kay. “I was disappointed the Governor did not propose a plan to promote job growth. Instead of addressing our fiscal crisis, the Governor’s speech sounded more like a re-election speech filled with proposals that will do nothing to help grow Illinois’ economy or pay our debts.”

The Governor failed to mention the current State of the State, here are the facts on the real State of the State:

Illinois is the 11 th highest taxing state in the country.

highest taxing state in the country. Illinois ranks among 10 states with the highest property tax rates.

Illinois currently has over 210,000 unpaid bills totaling over $9 billion.

Illinois pension debt is over $95 billion.

Since 2008, Illinois has lost the 3rd most jobs in the country.

Illinois’ unemployment rate is 8.9%, the national average is 8.1%.

“The Governor did not sugarcoat the issues facing our state, he just simply didn’t address the real issues facing our state government. Illinois needs jobs, not taxes. In the coming weeks I will be proposing a job creation package to address this most important issue facing our state - job growth and taxation.”



