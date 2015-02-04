SPRINGFIELD - Governor Rauner delivered his first State of the State to a joint session of the General Assembly today. The much anticipated speech laid out the many challenges the great state of Illinois faces as it attempts to bounce back from years of fiscal mismanagement. State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) was "encouraged" by the speech and looks forward to the upcoming budget address in two weeks.

In his remarks the Governor discussed many of his initiatives for the upcoming year including merging the office of comptroller and treasurer, bringing manufacturing jobs back to Illinois and improving the overall economy.

"It was quite refreshing to have an honest assessment of our state's fiscal situation," said Rep. Kay. "Much of the Governor's focus will be on making Illinois a destination for businesses to invest and bringing jobs back to our state and I fully support that. For far too long we have chased businesses and jobs out of Illinois, this will be a welcome change. There is still a great deal of work to be done, but I believe the Governor has made an important step in the right direction."

In two weeks, on February 18th, Governor Rauner will present his much anticipated budget address to the General Assembly which will flesh out the Governor's plan for the Fiscal Year 2016 budget.

