Glen Carbon, IL...Following years of poor economic numbers in Illinois, State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) announced his support for a comprehensive jobs package introduced by Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno (R-Lemont) and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) earlier this week. The Republican jobs package includes seven provisions with five pieces of legislation introduced to spur the state's struggling economy.

"For far too long, Illinois' economic numbers have been among the worst in the nation, including the second-worse unemployment rate in the country, thanks to the economic and tax policy coming out of Springfield on a daily basis," Rep. Kay said. "Fortunately, the Republican jobs plan is a good first step in reviving our economy in order to start putting Illinoisans back to work."

The Republican job creation package includes the following provisions:

* End constant tax increase proposals that create uncertainty for job creators and kill jobs while costing Illinois citizens more

* Establish tighter standards for receiving workers' compensation that will result in measurable cost savings (HB 6218)

* Make the Research and Development Tax Credit permanent in order to increase business confidence in investing in the state (HB 6219)

* Authorize the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to establish 50 new Enterprise Zones to further the redevelopment of depressed areas (HB 6217)

* Reduce the cost of setting up an LLC in Illinois from $750 to $39, allowing for more small businesses to start up within the state (HB 6220)

* Create a "Networking for Success" Program to help small and mid-sized businesses seek guidance and expertise in order to help them find new growth opportunities (HB 6221)

* Expand the reach of science, technology, engineering, and math education opportunities in Illinois by creating STEM academies within the confines of local schools

Rep. Kay added, "Rather than proposing multiple tax increases as my Democratic colleagues did last week, our jobs plan will ensure that taxes aren't raised because the only way to improve the state's unemployment numbers is to enact real job-growth legislation and this is exactly what our plan does. Not only does our package keep taxes lower, but it also reduces the cost of doing business and will make sure our students and businesses are prepared for the increasingly-global economy."



