Following a fire in late November 2013 that severely damaged the district office, State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) announced the opening of a new district office in Glen Carbon. The new office opened Wednesday.

“While we were still able to serve our constituents after the incident, the fire in November was most unfortunate,” said Rep. Dwight Kay. “I am pleased that we were able to quickly set up a new district office so we can now more effectively assist the residents of the 112th District.”

State Representative Dwight Kay’s new district office opened Wednesday and is located at 9 Junction Drive West, Suite 5, Glen Carbon, IL 62034 with hours of Monday – Friday 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM. Rep. Kay’s office can be reached by phone at 618-307-9200.

