State Representative Dwight Kay wants to make the public aware of several new laws scheduled to take effect July 1, 2013.

Persons caught driving more than 31 mph above the posted speed limit will not be allowed to obtain court supervision. The new law (SB 2888) approved by the legislature is called “Julie’s Law.” In 2011, Julie Gorczynski was the passenger of a vehicle struck by another vehicle traveling 76 mph in a 40 mph zone, Julie passed away as a result of the card accident.



Other new laws to take effect is SB 3638, which creates a board to license sex offender evaluators and treatment providers, and SB 3764, which provides greater guidance as to the name of a debtor to be provided on financing statements.



“Oftentimes the public is not aware of new laws since there are numerous laws that take effect, it is important for the public to be informed,” said Rep. Dwight Kay. “Some laws are necessary and others are not. I will continue to work towards passing laws that make state government work for the people and not diminish our constitutional rights.”



Another piece of legislation which goes into effect on Monday is HB 1261, which bans the sale of zinc air button batteries in Illinois. The batteries are to be banned under the state’s Mercury-added Product Prohibition Act.

Article continues after sponsor message

The new laws will take effect July 1, local residents are encouraged to contacted Representative Dwight Kay’s office with any questions by calling 618-307-9200.

More like this: