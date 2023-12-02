GRANITE CITY – State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, released the following statement Thursday after the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) issued a subpoena to U.S. Steel to investigate its compliance with the Illinois Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act regarding layoffs at the Granite City Works.

“I appreciate that the Illinois Department of Labor is doing its due diligence to ensure workers rights are properly respected. The WARN Act provides needed notice for communities and families to prepare for significant layoffs, and this situation requires clear, transparent communication at every step of the process.

"Adequate notice is the least U.S. Steel could do when it’s laying off 1000 workers, particularly during the holiday season. I will continue to engage officials with United Steelworkers Local 1899, and I strongly urge U.S. Steel to take action that supports – not abandons – the highly skilled workers of Granite City.”

