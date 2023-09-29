ALTON - Participants at the free utility bill clinic on Wednesday hosted by State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) learned how to save money on their utility bills. The free utility bill clinic was held at Senior Services Plus (SSP) in Alton.

“This event was very popular, several people who attended found ways to save on their electricity bill by switching their alternative rate electric supplier,” said Rep. Amy Elik. “In one instance I had a constituent that was paying .17 cents per kWh with an alternative rate electric supplier when other rates available are half the cost. Since the demand to learn how to save money on utility bills was so high, my office plans to host another free utility clinic early next year if not sooner.”

In the meantime, Representative Amy Elik is encouraging individuals who would like to receive help finding ways to save on their utility bills, to please call the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) at 800-669-5556.

Stay up to date on news and legislative action in the Illinois House of Representatives by visiting RepElik.com or contacting State Representative Amy Elik’s district office in Alton at 618-433-8046.

