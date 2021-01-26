ALTON - Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) will begin collecting “Valentines for Veterans” at her district office in Alton. Representative Elik is encouraging students and residents to make valentine cards with a special thank you, including well-wishes to veterans that served our nation in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“I launched the ‘Valentines for Veterans’ program to become a bright spot for our veterans this February,” said Rep. Elik. This year has been tough for us all, but especially difficult for veterans residing in long-term care facilities as they have been unable to visit with their friends and family. My hope is these valentines will bring a smile to the face of veterans who have served our nation by showing them our love and appreciation.”

All ages are invited to create a valentine’s card or drawing. Cards should be delivered to Rep. Eliks’ office, located at 192 Alton Square Mall Dr., Suite C in Alton by February 10. Please schedule a time to deliver the valentines by calling Rep. Elik’s office at 618-433-8046 or e-mail elik@ilhousegop.org. The valentine cards will be delivered to veterans residing in long-term care facilities located within the 111th District in time for Valentine’s Day.

