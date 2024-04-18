

SPRINGFIELD - House Bill 4662, sponsored by State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton), unanimously passed the House this week. The bill extends the sunset of an existing program that allows retired teachers to return to the classroom without negatively impacting their pension or benefits.

“This important bill will help school districts address teacher shortage issues that are currently happening in the industry,” Elik said. “I am thankful to my colleagues for recognizing the need for extending this deadline and for unanimously approving this measure.”

The sunset on the legislation has been extended to June 30, 2029. The bill now moves on to the Senate for further consideration.

Stay up to date on news and legislative action in the Illinois House of Representatives by visiting RepElik.com or contact Rep. Amy Elik’s district office in Alton at 618-433-8046.

