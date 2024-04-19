

SPRINGFIELD - House Bill 4255, introduced by State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton), unanimously passed the House Thursday. The legislation will make Illinois roadways safer for motorists as they approach stopped or parked emergency vehicles that are responding to accidents or emergency scenes. The bill also helps protect tow truck operators and emergency responders who are working at emergency scenes while vehicles pass by them.

The bill amends the Illinois Vehicle Code and allows for the use of green lights on specified vehicles when at an emergency scene. Green lights can be used along with amber and white and can be oscillating, flashing, or rotating. Vehicles authorized to use the green lights include tow trucks, fire department and police vehicles, and various types of vehicles utilized by federal, state, or local authorities.

“Adding green lights to the amber and white currently in use provides better visibility, especially during the day, and will help alert motorists to slow down as they approach parked emergency vehicles on the roadways,” Rep. Elik stated. “I worked with local tow truck operators on this bill who are concerned about safety. We recently lost Wade Bivens of Paw Paw Towing due to a roadway accident while he was working a scene on Highway 255. I am thankful to my colleagues for unanimously approving this important safety measure.”

The bill now moves on to the Senate for further consideration.

