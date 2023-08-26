Rep. Elik Statement on Governor Pritzker Vetoing Nuclear Expansion Bill Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) issued the following statement after Governor J.B. Pritzker vetoed legislation to lift the nuclear power plant ban in Illinois: Article continues after sponsor message “Illinois desperately needs to have more options to produce enough energy to meet the demands in our state. Our utility rates are going through the roof and the construction of new nuclear power plants is one solution to lower these costs. I co-sponsored the bill to lift the nuclear power plant ban as I believe this will allow our state to explore all the options to meet our energy demands, produce low-cost energy, and help boost our economy and provide more good paying jobs.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip