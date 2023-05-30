Rep. Elik Statement on FY24 State Budget Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) issued a statement following the passage of the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY 24) state budget scheduled to take effect July 1, 2023: Article continues after sponsor message “I’m disappointed the state budget approved by the Illinois General Assembly continues to spend more without a plan to ease the burden on our taxpayers. As the cost of living continues to remain high, the state budget, unfortunately, does not respect the pocketbooks of hard-working Illinoisans. As Deputy Budgeteer for the House Republican Caucus, my Republican colleagues and I offered to work on a bipartisan balanced budget, a budget that could have included our shared priorities. But instead, the Democrats gave themselves another pay raise and made promises they can’t fulfill, setting up for a potential tax hike in the future.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip