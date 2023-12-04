State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) will be hosting a Holiday Food Drive at her district office in Alton beginning December 5th-20th.

“With higher food costs and the Holiday season underway, this time of year is very difficult for families trying to make ends meet,” said Rep. Amy Elik. “If you are able, please join me in helping us put food on the table for struggling families this Holiday season.”

The Holiday Food Drive will begin on Tuesday, December 5th, and will conclude on Wednesday, December 20th at State Representative Amy Elik’s district office, located at 192 Alton Square Mall Dr., Suite C in Alton. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. All non-perishable food items collected will be donated to the Crisis Food Center in Alton.

When you stop by to donate, brochures on state programs will also be available. If you have any questions, please contact Rep. Elik’s office at (618) 433-8046.

