ALTON - As law-abiding gun owners are required to register their specific firearms with the Illinois State Police between October 1, 2023, and January 1, 2024, State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) filed legislation to protect the rights of law-abiding gun owners pending the outcome of Constitutional challenges on Illinois’ gun ban.

“My legislation ensures that if certain gun-related provisions are found unconstitutional, the information collected from law-abiding gun owners when registering their firearms is immediately destroyed,” said Rep. Amy Elik. “This protects the privacy of law-abiding gun owners, preventing the government from retaining their personal information.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Rep. Amy Elik’s legislation (HB 4150) would require the Illinois State Police to immediately and permanently destroy the gun registry of all law-abiding gun owners if Illinois’ gun ban is found unconstitutional. Constitutional challenges are working their way through the federal court system. In legal terms, the State Police shall destroy every endorsement affidavit and all information collected from the endorsement affidavit in possession of the Illinois State Police and any law enforcement agency.

Beginning October 1, 2023, specific firearms purchased before January 10, 2023, are required to be registered with the Illinois State Police by January 1, 2024. The list of firearms required for registration can be found here. The firearms required for registration were also banned from being purchased in Illinois effective January 10, 2023.

Stay up to date on news and legislative action in the Illinois House of Representatives by visiting RepElik.com or contacting State Representative Amy Elik’s district office in Alton at 618-433-8046.

More like this: