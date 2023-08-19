ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced today that America’s Central Port is one of nine recipients of the Megasites Investment Program in the amount of $5 million. The program is funded through Rebuild Illinois Capital Funds.

“I am thrilled that America’s Central Port in Granite City was selected to receive funding to continue providing world-class service for our transportation network which includes access to the Mississippi River, our railways, and roads,” said Rep. Elik. “The investments being made will help grow the economy and bring more jobs to the region.”

Megasites are large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers, industrial centers, and more. Investing in megasites develops underutilized areas and former industrial sites, while making the State more competitive for large-scale industrial investments.

“The State is having a record-setting year for economic development and investing in megasites will help Illinois gain even more momentum for investment,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The thousands of acres of megasites across Illinois will encourage businesses to pursue investment-ready sites, spurring economic development throughout the state.”

With sectors like clean energy and manufacturing rapidly expanding in the U.S., major job creators are looking for large, investment-ready sites to locate their growing businesses. By providing grants that enable entities to create investment-ready sites, Illinois is increasing its competitiveness for large-scale investment.

Through the competitive grant opportunity, the State is awarding $23 million in project funds for a variety of site development expenses, including infrastructure expenses such as roads, water, sewer, and other utilities; site development expenses like rehabbing existing structures; remediation and cleanup; as well as land acquisition and related expenses.

