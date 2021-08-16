ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) and the Wood River Police Department will be hosting a drive-through Prescription Drug Drop-Off event in Wood River on Tuesday, August 24 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm. The event collects unwanted or expired prescription drugs and safely disposes of them for FREE.

The free Rx drop-off will take place at the Wood River Police Department, located at 550 E. Madison Ave. in Wood River from 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 24.

“I am thrilled to partner with the Wood River Police Department in hosting my first prescription drug drop-off event,” said Rep. Elik. “This free service will provide an opportunity for people to safely dispose of their expired and unwanted medications as it is unsafe to flush or throw way many medications.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Accepted Medications include prescription medications, prescription ointments & patches, pet medications, and vitamins. Prohibited Items not accepted: Needles, Illegal Drugs.

The prescription drug drop-off is an outdoor drive-through event that allows attendees to remain in their vehicle. Drivers should follow the marked lanes when entering and exiting the parking lot. In-home drug disposal kits will be available for free donated by the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) of Illinois.

RALI of Illinois is a statewide organization focused on combating opioid addiction through education, prevention and recovery. RALI is donating in-home drug disposal kits to help with proper drug disposal.

Learn more at RepElik.com or contact Rep. Elik’s district office at 618-433-8046.

More like this:

Related Video: