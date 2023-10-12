GLEN CARBON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) and the Glen Carbon Police Department will be hosting a drive-through Prescription Drug Drop-Off event in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, October 18 from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. The event collects unwanted or expired prescription drugs and safely disposes of them for FREE.

The free Rx drop-off will take place at the Glen Carbon Police Department, located at 149 N. Main Street in Glen Carbon from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18.

“I am proud to partner this year with the Glen Carbon Police Department in hosting my third annual prescription drug drop-off event,” said Rep. Elik. “This free service is a good opportunity for people to safely dispose of their unwanted or expired medications as it is unsafe to throw away or flush many medications.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Accepted Medications include prescription medications, prescription ointments & patches, pet medications, and vitamins. Prohibited Items not accepted: Needles, Illegal Drugs.

The prescription drug drop-off is an outdoor drive-through event that allows attendees to remain in their vehicle. Drivers should follow the marked lanes when entering and exiting the parking lot.

Learn more at RepElik.com or contact Rep. Elik’s district office at 618-433-8046.

More like this:

Related Video: