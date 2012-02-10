February 10, 2012. City of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel recently revealed his legislative proposal to require handgun owners to register and title their guns with the State of Illinois. The proposed law would include a $65 registration fee per handgun. Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay

(R-Glen Carbon), 111th District State Representative Candidate Kathy Smith, and 113th District State Representative Candidate Melinda Hult oppose the city of Chicago's handgun registration proposal.

"I'm not a fan of the City of Chicago telling us what to do regarding the 2nd Amendment," said Rep. Kay. "I support the constitution and our right to bear arms. If the handgun registration bill comes up for a vote, I will oppose the legislation - it's simply a right to privacy."

Currently the City of Chicago requires all handgun owners to register their guns with the Chicago Police Department. The state of Illinois does not require handgun registration.

"The $65 handgun registration fee is another tax, even worse it's a tax dictated by the City of Chicago," said Kathy Smith. "This new law proposed by the Mayor of Chicago affects our right to privacy and makes government bigger. A proposal I do not support."

According to Mayor Rahm Emanuel's proposal, a state-wide gun registry would also require handgun owners to contact local law enforcement if their gun is lost or stolen; and require sellers to report all handgun sales and transfers.

"It's not illegal for law abiding citizens who carry a FOID card to purchase a handgun," said Melinda Hult. "Chicago's proposed law is just another step towards banning guns in the State of Illinois. I support our right to bear arms. I do not support our government coming into our homes to monitor

whether we own a gun or not."

The legislation has yet to be filed; however according Mayor Rahm Emanuel's release, the legislation will be filed in the coming weeks.

