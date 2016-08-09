GODFREY - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today announced that his office will be hosting a Veterans Talk and Resource Fair from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

The event will feature a guest panel of speakers from the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, US Veterans Foundation, and VA St. Louis Healthcare System who will field questions from attendees and discuss issues affecting veterans. In addition, more than 20 organizations will have staff and resources available throughout the duration of the event. The event is free and registration is not required.

“Every day our office helps local constituents with a wide range of veterans’ issues, and this workshop is an extension of those services," said Davis. "We want to ensure veterans in the 13th District have access to the services they need and deserve. I look forward to hosting this event and working with local veterans’ to answer any questions and concerns they might have about veterans’ affairs services.”

The event will be held from 9-11 a.m. the Hatheway Cultural Center, which is located at 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, Illinois on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.

Veterans or their families seeking additional information can contact Shannon Yount in my Maryville office at (618) 205-8660. For press inquiries, please contact Ashley Phelps by email at ashley.phelps@mail.house.gov or by phone at (309) 264-5478.

