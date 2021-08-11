CARLINVILLE - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today announced upcoming Open Office Hours in Carlinville, Carrollton, Clinton, Heyworth, and Mt. Zion. He will meet with constituents individually or in small groups about issues important to them.

Davis plans to hold Open Office Hours in all 14 counties that comprise the 13th congressional district during Congress' summer district work period that covers August and some of September. Throughout his tenure in Congress he has hosted 89 total. Also this year his staff have hosted 9 Traveling Help Desks covering 6 counties. There have been 142 of these constituent service events over Davis' tenure.

"Providing constituents an opportunity to meet with me and voice their concerns about a particular issue or get help with a federal agency is important to me," said Davis. "Open Office Hours allow me to have personal, one-on-one or small group conversations with people about the issues impacting them."

These Open Office Hours will follow previously announced events in Monticello (Piatt County) and Tolono (Champaign County) to be held on Tuesday, August 9th.

Details for Constituents

If you need assistance with a federal agency, have policy issues you would like to discuss or just want to say hi, please stop by to meet with Congressman Davis. Meetings will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments necessary. Due to office space constraints, meetings will be limited to no more than five people at a time. Each meeting will have up to 10 minutes to discuss any issue of their choosing. Constituents may contact our Champaign office at 217-403-4690 with any questions.

Macoupin County

WHAT: Carlinville Open Office Hours

WHEN: Monday, August 16th, 8:30am – 10:00am

WHERE: Carlinville City Hall, 550 N. Broad St., Carlinville, IL

Greene County

WHAT: Carrollton Open Office Hours

WHEN: Monday, August 16th, 10:30am – 11:30am

Article continues after sponsor message

WHERE: Greene County Courthouse, 519 N. Main St., Carrollton

DeWitt County

WHAT: Clinton Open Office Hours

WHEN: Wednesday, August 18th, 9:30am – 11:00am

WHERE: Clinton City Hall, 118 W. Washington St., Clinton, IL

McLean County

WHAT: Heyworth Open Office Hours

WHEN: Wednesday, August 18th, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

WHERE: Heyworth Village Hall, 108 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth, IL

Macon County

WHAT: Mt. Zion Open Office Hours

WHEN: Friday, August 20th, 9:00am – 10:30am

WHERE: Mt. Zion Village Convention Center, 1400 Mt Zion Parkway, Mt. Zion, IL

More like this: