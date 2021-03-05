JACKSONVILLE - Illinois Democrats are mobilizing to reintroduce an income tax hike after voters soundly defeated a constitutional amendment to raise income taxes last November. Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville), along with the entire House Republican caucus, has introduced House Resolution 135 urging Democrats to honor the will of the people who voted against higher taxes.

“In remarks made to the Economic Club of Chicago, House Speaker Chris Welch suggested a do-over on higher taxes. The results of the November election were very clear: Illinoisans overwhelmingly voted down the Democrats’ graduated tax increase. They do not want a do-over,” said Rep. Davidsmeyer.

“Reintroducing another income tax hike just keeps Democrats’ focus on raising taxes, rather than coming up with new ideas on how to get out of the mess that they created.”

House Resolution 135 expounds on voters’ demands that the Illinois Constitution not be changed from a flat income tax to a graduated income tax.

“The people of Illinois made it clear that they don’t trust Illinois government with more of their hard-earned money. State government must prove its ability to act responsibly,” said Davidsmeyer.

“Illinois has billions of dollars in unpaid bills, our pension debt is the worst in the nation, and the Democrat majority continues to create new programs and expand programs on a weekly basis. The message was clear: They do not deserve more of anyone’s hard earned money!

“Now is the time to work together on new solutions to the fiscal problems that we have known about for decades!”

