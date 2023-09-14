JACKSONVILLE - State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) is inviting everyone in the 100th District to participate in his photo contest to help update the decor in his Capitol office in Springfield. People of all ages are encouraged to take a picture of a place, object or an event in the 100th District and email the picture with contact information to RepCDDavidsmeyer@gmail.com.

Information to include with submissions:

First Name, Last Name, Mailing Address, E-mail Address, and Phone Number.

“We are fortunate to have many amazing people, places and fun events throughout the 100th District,” commented Rep. Davidsmeyer. “With many mobile phones having camera capabilities these days, it is easier to capture images of nature or places you come across unexpectedly that help tell the history and story about Illinois. I receive great comments about the photos from many visitors to my Capitol office from around the state and across the country.”

The photo contest runs through 2023 with winners chosen at three different times throughout the year. Topics to consider include farms, factories, historical landmarks, wildlife, sunrises over a lake and moments of interesting weather patterns. The first round of pictures were accepted up to July 15 with the first winner selected from Winchester in Scott County.

The next deadline for the second round of photos is set for October 1, and the last deadline for the 2023 photo contest will be December 15. Individuals whose pictures are selected will have their photo framed and hung in Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer’s Springfield Capitol office and will be invited to Springfield to have their photo taken in the office once it has been displayed.

The 100th District includes all or portions of Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Morgan, Pike, and Scott Counties. You may visit www.CDDavidsmeyer.org for a map of the 100th District. Please contact Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer at 217-243-6221 if you have any questions or by email at RepCDDavidsmeyer@gmail.com.

