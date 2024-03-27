ALTON - On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, and White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young toured the Wedge Innovation Center in Alton and then held a press conference to present AltonWorks with $1,059,097 to construct the new Lovejoy residential and commercial development.

AltonWorks will use the funds to operate the new apartment complex at the corner of East Broadway and Ridge in Alton. A total of 120 new family housing units are planned for development on the upper floors and commercial space on the bottom floors. A groundbreaking in 2025 is planned with a possible completion in 2026.

Article continues after sponsor message

Budzinski said the project aims to help the city reposition itself for the 21st century and become a strong economic and residential hub in Southern Illinois. Rep. Budzinski secured the funding in a recent bipartisan government funding bill after submitting a request for the resources during the House of Representatives Community Project Funding process. In the funding bill, Budzinski secured $136.1 million for projects throughout Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.

“Our collective ability to attract and retain the next generation of Alton residents is essential to the revitalization of downtown Alton,” said AltonWorks CEO John Simmons. “The Lovejoy, which will be the first new construction project downtown in over a generation, will be high-quality housing which will attract people of diverse cultural, and economic backgrounds to Alton. This project will benefit the entire community and is an important step in the long-term prosperity of Alton.”

More like this: