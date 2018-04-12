ALTON –As part of her continued outreach since taking office, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is hosting a Coffee Stop Shop on Monday, April 16.

“During the months of April and May, the legislature is scheduled frequently to be in Springfield for legislative session,” said Bristow. “Events like Coffee Stop Shops give me the opportunity to talk with residents about what they would like to see addressed in Springfield, or to share their thoughts about legislation or current issues happening at the Capitol.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Bristow holds coffee stop shops throughout her district as an informal way of constituents getting to meet the representative and talk one on one about community issues. Her next Coffee Stop Shop is scheduled for Monday, April 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 pm at Petri Café at 1416 20th St. in Granite City.

“Not only do these times allow me to talk with residents, it also give us the chance to support a local business,” said Bristow. “I look forward to another opportunity to see what’s on the minds of residents of the 111th district, and how we can work together to help make our region a better place to live and work in.”

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

More like this: