Rep. Bristow issues statement after Gov. Pritzker's budget address Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, issued the following statement after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s budget address: “With the enormous multi-billion dollar backlog of unpaid bills that Illinois is facing, there will certainly be tough decisions that need to be made to help get our fiscal house into order. As the former president of the Riverbend Growth Association, I understand that the path Illinois has been going down is not sustainable, and we must control spending. In our households and businesses, we cannot get away with not paying our bills – and the state should not be able to get away with it either. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! “Hearing the governor’s priorities is a first step in the process of negotiating a responsible budget that begins to address the challenges Illinois faces. I will be speaking up for the priorities of our community and working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to put Illinois back on the path to fiscal stability.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip