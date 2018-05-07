LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne(R-Raymond) is challenging local kindergarten through 5th grade students to complete her reading program to attend an ice cream party with her at the end of summer. Students involved in the program are asked to read 8 books during their break from school and return their reading logs to the Representative’s office by August 1st.

“Reading has such a big impact on a child’s future and hopefully this program helps to strengthen their reading skills,” said Rep. Bourne. “I would encourage kids to find books that they are interested in, read them this summer, and join my reading club.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Students who complete the reading log will receive an official certificate from the Illinois House of Representatives recognizing their commitment to reading and an invitation to attend a free ice cream social at a local ice cream shop.

Students will be receiving the logs in the final weeks of school from their teachers. Home school students and those who did not receive a reading log through their school can print a copy of the log on Representative Bourne’s website, www.repbourne.com, or stop by her office at 207 N. State Street in Litchfield to pick one up.

More like this: