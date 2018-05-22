Rep. Bourne speaks to attendees of 8th annual Business Appreciate Breakfast Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) spoke to attendees of the 8th Annual Business Appreciation Breakfast in Litchfield. Article continues after sponsor message From left-right are other speakers: Christopher Merrett- Director of the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs, Mr. Ron Norris, Congressman Rodney Davis, State Senator Andy Manar, and Dr. Robert Mulch. The focus of the event was economic development in small towns and rural areas with speakers highlighting various aspects of that topic. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Theater Thursday With The Frakes, Nourished Revival, and More!