Rep. Bourne speaks to attendees of 8th annual Business Appreciate Breakfast
LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) spoke to attendees of the 8th Annual Business Appreciation Breakfast in Litchfield.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
From left-right are other speakers: Christopher Merrett- Director of the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs, Mr. Ron Norris, Congressman Rodney Davis, State Senator Andy Manar, and Dr. Robert Mulch. The focus of the event was economic development in small towns and rural areas with speakers highlighting various aspects of that topic.