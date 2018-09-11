LITCHFIELD - The Illinois Chamber of Commerce (ICC) recognized State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) for her commitment to job creation and growth in Illinois. This is Bourne’s second time receiving the Champion of Free Enterprise Award. In 2016, she was given the award and, additionally, was recognized as their Outstanding Freshman Lawmaker.

“Job creation is the key to moving Illinois forward,” said Representative Bourne. “We cannot tax our way into prosperity. We must make Illinois a place where businesses and our economy can grow. However, as businesses and our people are fleeing the state, many in the Democrat majority continue to push job killing regulations while ignoring real solutions to our problems. I am honored to receive this award and I will continue to stand up for our small businesses and push for the reforms to get our economy growing again.”

The Illinois Chamber also honored 34 members of the Illinois House of Representatives and 13 members of the Illinois Senate with its biennial “Champion of Free Enterprise” award, given in recognition of their support for voting to further economic opportunities for Illinoisans.

“The Chamber’s Legislative Ratings lets Illinois families, small businesses, and taxpayers know if legislators voted in favor of private sector job creation and a stronger economy,” said Todd Maisch, president and CEO, Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

“While most Illinois lawmakers continue to provide lip service to the need for pro-growth reforms, these 47 lawmakers are committed to supporting and defending Illinois employers throughout the State.”

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce proudly recognizes legislators that have made special contributions in the defense of free enterprise, and the furtherance of economic opportunities for Illinoisans. Legislators with Illinois Chamber ratings averaging 85% or better over the previous two General Assemblies have demonstrated their commitment to legislation that frees the entrepreneurial spirit and qualify for the award.

The Champions of Free Enterprise Awards are given biennially and Representative Bourne was honored to be a recipient of the ICC award.

