LITCHFIELD - The 2018 class of McCormick Foundation Executive Fellows (MFEF) has been chosen and State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is one of the few downstate individuals selected to attend. The two-month executive education series is comprised of leaders in the legislative, judicial, educational, and civic sectors who participate in a dynamic learning experience that provides a comprehensive understanding of the long-term benefits of investing in early child development.

Representative Bourne stated, “This Fellowship is a great opportunity to learn from experts in the field of early childhood and offer my input on the needs of rural Illinois. I look forward to attending the two-month education series, gaining insight and learning new ways to advocate on behalf of our children and families.”

The program’s systems approach informs decision-makers—who can influence policy, advocate for public resources, and shape the educational experience of children—about the return on investment in quality early childhood programs and services, which can reduce the need for costly interventions later in life.

National experts will present on critical issues such as the science of brain development; the connection between adverse childhood experiences and toxic stress; components of the Illinois early childhood system; demographic considerations of the Illinois child population; and the implications of recruiting and retaining a qualified and diverse early childhood workforce.

Additionally, fellows participate in a Service Day in local early childhood settings, working in the same capacity as early care and education professionals. The fellows will read to children, serve meals, engage with families, lead learning activities, and talk with staff to gain a first-hand perspective on resources, funding, staff compensation, and family needs.

