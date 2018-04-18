LITCHFIELD - Illinoisans are now set to be at the forefront of wireless technology thanks to a new law signed by Governor Rauner recently. The law standardizes and streamlines regulation of small wireless cell facilities, paving the way for 5G wireless and other technology in Illinois.

State Representative Avery Bourne supported the bill, SB1451, and said, “Wireless demand is expected to increase five times in the next few years and Illinois needs to be prepared to meet that demand. This new law allows us to do that, ensuring faster internet and economic growth for our State.”

Small cells are lower-profile wireless signal alternatives to traditional cell towers that can be attached to existing structures. Their deployment will help lay the foundation required to support the technologies of the future, such as the next generation wireless systems known as 5G. Besides faster internet and devices, Accenture, a Fortune Global 500 technology company, has forecast that 5G and smart cities investments will create nearly 100,000 jobs and bring in nearly $9 billion in investment to Illinois over the next seven years.

“We are building a future where our economy booms, job creation soars and our Midwest neighbors watch in amazement as Illinois takes the lead in innovation, job growth and economic opportunity,” Governor Rauner said.

Small cell technology will help provide Illinoisans with faster download speeds, improved call quality and support Telemedicine, connected cars, distance learning, smart homes, smart farms and Smart Cities, creating a more connected network across the state.

The legislation still ensures local governments retain their role and authority in the permitting process of telecommunications equipment by allowing them to exercise their zoning, land use, planning, and permitting authorities within their territorial boundaries, including with respect to wireless support structures and utility poles. Additionally, this law will compensate local governments at a higher rate than any other state’s small cell law.

"Illinois retailers need next generation telecommunications infrastructure to provide the customized offerings and services our customers expect. The same infrastructure other states and much of the world already enjoys,” said President & CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association Rob Karr. “This legislation makes that possible and propels Illinois into the 21st Century. We applaud Governor Rauner and the members of the General Assembly for making this possible.”

