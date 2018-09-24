LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is holding traveling office hours at the Carlinville City Hall and Congressman Rodney Davis' office in Taylorville, and will have her district office in Litchfield at 207 North State Street, open until 6 p.m. Traveling hours are as follows:

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Congressman Rodney Davis' Office
108 West Market Street
In the US Bank Building on Floor 2R

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Article continues after sponsor message

10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Carlinville City Hall
550 North Broad
Carlinville, IL

She encourages constituents needing help with state government issues to stop by and her staff will assist them.

No appointment necessary.

For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.

More like this:

3 days ago - State Treasurer Encourages Nonprofits To Apply For $200,000 In Charitable Trust Grants

Feb 14, 2024 - Rep. Amy Elik’s Office Hosting Mobile Office Hours In Granite City

Feb 26, 2024 - GCHS Competes in Microsoft Office State Championship Qualifier

Feb 27, 2024 - Senator Harriss to begin Spring Traveling Office Hours

Mar 4, 2024 - State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ Bright Start College Savings Plan Named Best in the Nation

 