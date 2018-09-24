LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is holding traveling office hours at the Carlinville City Hall and Congressman Rodney Davis' office in Taylorville, and will have her district office in Litchfield at 207 North State Street, open until 6 p.m. Traveling hours are as follows:

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Congressman Rodney Davis' Office

108 West Market Street

In the US Bank Building on Floor 2R

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Carlinville City Hall

550 North Broad

Carlinville, IL

She encourages constituents needing help with state government issues to stop by and her staff will assist them.

No appointment necessary.

For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.

