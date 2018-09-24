Rep. Bourne announces traveling office hours in Taylorville and Carlinville, extended hours in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is holding traveling office hours at the Carlinville City Hall and Congressman Rodney Davis' office in Taylorville, and will have her district office in Litchfield at 207 North State Street, open until 6 p.m. Traveling hours are as follows:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Congressman Rodney Davis' Office
108 West Market Street
In the US Bank Building on Floor 2R
Tuesday, October 2, 2018
10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Carlinville City Hall
550 North Broad
Carlinville, IL
She encourages constituents needing help with state government issues to stop by and her staff will assist them.
No appointment necessary.
For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.
