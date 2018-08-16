Rep. Bourne announces traveling and extended hours
LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is holding traveling office hours at the Carlinville City Hall and at Congressman Rodney Davis' office in Taylorville, and will have her district office open until 6pm. She encourages constituents needing help with state government issues to stop by and her staff will assist them. No appointment necessary.
Tuesday, September 11th, 2018
10:30 am – 1 pm
Carlinville City Hall
550 North Broad
and
Tuesday, August 28th, 2018
10:30 am – 1 pm
Congressman Rodney Davis’ Office
108 West Market Street
In the US Bank Building on Floor 2R
and
extended office hours until 6 pm
Litchfield District Office
207 North State Street
For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.
