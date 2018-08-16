LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is holding traveling office hours at the Carlinville City Hall and at Congressman Rodney Davis' office in Taylorville, and will have her district office open until 6pm. She encourages constituents needing help with state government issues to stop by and her staff will assist them. No appointment necessary.

Tuesday, September 11th, 2018

10:30 am – 1 pm

Carlinville City Hall
550 North Broad

and

Tuesday, August 28th, 2018

10:30 am – 1 pm

Congressman Rodney Davis’ Office
108 West Market Street
In the US Bank Building on Floor 2R

and

extended office hours until 6 pm

Litchfield District Office
207 North State Street

For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.

