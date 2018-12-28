LITCHFIELD - With the New Year, comes new laws that were passed in the General Assembly and take effect January 1, 2019. Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) sponsored or supported several of the bills that were signed into law. These include bills for small technical corrections as well as legislation that will have a significant impact statewide. Below is a recap of the new laws that will be on the books next year.

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day - Rep. Bourne is co-sponsor

(Public Act 100-622, Senate Bill 2254)

May 17 of each year is designated as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) Awareness Day to be observed as a day to encourage the people of Illinois to help increase public awareness of this particularly aggressive form of cancer affecting children.

Youth IDNR licenses combined – Rep. Bourne is sponsor

(Public Act 100-638, House Bill 4783)

Youth hunting and trapping licenses are combined under this new law. It provides that a Youth Hunting and Trapping License entitles the licensee to hunt or trap while supervised by an adult who is 21 years of age or older and has a valid Illinois hunting or trapping license.

Creating the Route 66 Centennial Commission – Rep. Bourne is co-sponsor

(Public Act 100-649, House Bill 66)

In preparation of celebrating the 100th birthday of historic Route 66, House Bill 66 creates the Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission charged with planning the Mother Road’s centennial celebrations throughout the state. The Commission will consist of 20 members, three of whom will be appointed by the Governor and two from each of the legislative leaders. Additional members will represent various groups or state agencies, including the Executive Director of the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway.

Rear-facing child seat

(Public Act 100-672, House Bill 4377)

Children under age two must be secured in an approved rear-facing child seat (instead of a forward-facing car seat) while riding in a vehicle.

Addressing medical record availability for homeless and indigent veterans

(Public Act 100-814, House Bill 4848)

A homeless veteran or authorized legal representative of said veteran is now allowed to obtain a copy of the patient’s medical record free of charge if the records are being used for supporting a claim for federal vet disability benefits. Medical records often serve to support homeless veterans’ federal disability claims.

Grants to increase trades in manufacturing

(Public Act 100-679, House Bill 4858)

Local school districts and community colleges will be allowed to apply for and receive grants for the acquisition of land, construction of facilities, and purchase of equipment, dedicated solely to the instruction of occupations in manufacturing. This law will help community colleges obtain the infrastructure necessary to educate future generations in manufacturing trades and technical skills.

Emergency Opioid and Addiction Treatment Access Act

(Public Act 100-1023, Senate Bill 682)

This new act will serve as a key component to address Illinois’ opioid crisis by providing people in need immediate access to outpatient treatment. Currently, individuals experiencing an opioid overdose or reaction must wait for their treatment to be approved by their insurance plan before entering a facility. The legislation removes prior authorization barriers so people do not have to wait for treatment. In the event the insurance company denies treatment, SB 682 requires the insurance plan to cover outpatient treatment for 72 hours while the patient challenges the denial.

Grandparent visitation rights clarified

(Public Act 100-706, Senate Bill 2498)

This change to the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act makes changes to the process for petitions for visitation. It clarifies that if the petitioner for visitation is a grandparent or great-grandparent, the parent-child relationship needs only to be legally established with respect to the parent of the grandchild or great-grandchild who is related to the grandparent or great-grandparent. It makes a similar clarification regarding step-parents.

Addressing the early childhood teacher shortage

(Public Act 100-822, Senate Bill 3536)

This new law makes changes to the alternative educator licensure program to allow individuals seeking the alternative provisional educator endorsement the opportunity to be reviewed, evaluated and recommended to continue seeking the endorsement by a principal or qualified equivalent. The law seeks to address the early childhood teacher shortage by allowing multiple avenues to achieve full early childhood educator licensure.

Service Member Employment and Reemployment Rights Act

(Public Act 100-1101, Senate Bill 3547)

The Service Member Employment and Reemployment Rights Act consolidates all Illinois laws providing employment protections to Illinois service-members into a new Act, with changes to training, compensation, probationary periods, and leave for both active and inactive military personnel.

For more information on any of these laws, visit www.ilga.gov. If you have a question or would like more information on a specific new law, please call Representative Bourne’s Litchfield District Office at (217)324-5200.

For a full list of the 253 new laws that will take effect, visit www.repbourne.com.

