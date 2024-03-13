



WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) announced that a spending package has been signed into law on Saturday that includes his legislation to protect veterans from losing their Second Amendment rights without due process. Bost’s law restricts the Department of Veterans Affairs' from automatically submitting veterans' names for background checks when they need help managing their finances.

"This new law will ensure our veterans’ constitutional rights will be protected when they come to their government looking for help,” said Bost."It simply wasn’t right that these patriotic Americans were having to think twice before reaching out in the first place. No veteran should lose their right to bear arms simply because they need assistance managing their finances. As a Marine and a proud gun owner, I am proud to have my legislation become law. Our veterans deserved change; and we came together to make that change a reality.”

"Taking a veteran's Second Amendment rights away because they have someone else managing their finances and complex military benefits has been wrong from the start, and it's a shame it took three decades to reverse this one executive action," said Aidan Johnston, Director of Federal Affairs, Gun Owners of America. "This policy disincentivized veterans from seeking mental health treatment and stripped rights away from hundreds of thousands of men and women who have signed the dotted line in defense of our nation. GAO has been at the forefront of this fight from Day 1, and we are thrilled to finally see Congress get this reversal over the finish line. We thank all those members, including Rep. Bost and Sen. Kennedy, for their leadership on the issue."

In addition to Gun Owners of America, Bost's effort has the support of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Mission Roll Call, the National Rifle Association, National Defense Committee, Vets 4 Vet Leadership, Veteran Warriors, Catholic War Veterans, and National Association for Gun Rights.

