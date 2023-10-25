WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) issued the following statement today regarding U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) being elected the 56th Speaker of the House of Representatives:

"I was proud to cast my vote today for the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. Speaker Johnson is a consistent conservative with the steady hand to lead the People’s House through consequential times.

"I share his conservative vision for America and value the respect he inspires from all corners of the Republican Conference. We’ve got a lot of work to do, from securing the border to passing conservative spending bills and aiding Israel. The time to get back to work is now; and we’ve got the right leader for the job.”

Statement from Rep. Robin Kelly on Election of Rep. Mike Johnson as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) issued the following statement on the election of Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives:

“Rep. Mike Johnson wants to criminalize abortion, gut Social Security and Medicare, and was a chief architect of the attempt to subvert our democracy in 2020.

“I will work with my House Democratic colleagues to push back against these extreme views and continue our work delivering for the American people.

“I am committed to solving our nation's greatest challenges, and I hope that Rep. Johnson will abandon extremism and work with Democrats to deliver real solutions for the American people.

“The people of the Illinois Second Congressional District are my first priority, no matter who is the Speaker of the House.”

