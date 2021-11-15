WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the U.S. Army has awarded a $113 million contract to Korte-River City, Joint Ventures in Highland. The contract will be used to renovate U.S. Air Force Mobility Command Headquarters at Scott Air Force Base.

“Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base is the best of the best,” said Bost. “Wherever they are needed, whether it is for humanitarian evacuations in Afghanistan or air refueling high above the clouds, AMC airmen are there. This contract will allow for renovations to be done to their headquarters so that they can continue their critical missions around the world.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: