Godfrey, Ill. – Rep. Dan Beiser and several other community leaders instrumental in securing a grant-funded award for a highway construction careers training program at Lewis and Clark  Community College recently visited with students in the program. The 10-week program has been
implemented to increase the number of minorities, women and disadvantaged individuals working in the various union trades. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) established the program through the Illinois Community College board. While in the program, students are trained for
careers in the highway construction trades industry.

 

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

From left are: students Larrell Johnson, Shane Schultze, and Vickie Harris along with Jeremy Elledge, construction instructor, Rep. Beiser, Rance Thomas and Sam White. Photo by Paige Allen

More like this:

Sep 12, 2023 - ACT Board Of Directors Award City Of Alton $100,000 For New Shared-Use Path

Sep 13, 2023 - SIUE Names Engineering Classroom in Honor of Leading Concrete Materials Expert

Sep 5, 2023 - Hannah Butkovich Selected As National ASCE Ambassador At Missouri S&T

Sep 29, 2023 - L&C’s College for Life Hosts Coffee Stand Featuring Bunkhouse Joe

Sep 7, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Celebrates Groundbreaking of New Health Science Building at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

 