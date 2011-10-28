Rep. Beiser Visits L&C Highway Construction Career Class Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Godfrey, Ill. – Rep. Dan Beiser and several other community leaders instrumental in securing a grant-funded award for a highway construction careers training program at Lewis and Clark Community College recently visited with students in the program. The 10-week program has been

implemented to increase the number of minorities, women and disadvantaged individuals working in the various union trades. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) established the program through the Illinois Community College board. While in the program, students are trained for

careers in the highway construction trades industry. Article continues after sponsor message From left are: students Larrell Johnson, Shane Schultze, and Vickie Harris along with Jeremy Elledge, construction instructor, Rep. Beiser, Rance Thomas and Sam White. Photo by Paige Allen