LITCHFIELD— State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) and other members of the House Republican Women’s Caucus are asking Governor Pritzker to bring legislators back to Springfield to take action on ways to move Illinois forward safely, reasonably, regionally and responsibly in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The letter, signed by the eight women Republicans in the House of Representatives, also outlined ideas to reopen the economy and put Illinoisans back to work.

“Our constituents want action, and they want the Governor to consult with the General Assembly before issuing Executive Orders. As members of the legislature, we hear daily from constituents who are having issues filing for unemployment, whose businesses were forced to close, or who are struggling during this time,” said Bourne. “Together we represent close to 900,000 Illinoisans. We have valid ideas for how we can reopen the economy safely while still protecting public health. We deserve a seat at the table as discussions take place for when and how that will happen.”

As a group, the eight members of the House Republican Women’s Caucus are business owners, scientists, mayors, lawyers, community organizers, volunteers, officers, mothers, grandmothers, caregivers and legislators. In their April 28 letter, they asserted that they stand ready to work with the Governor to implement a safe and reasonable regional plan to reopen Illinois and asked for a meeting to discuss it. They also pointed out that while Governor Pritzker continues to tout the fact that he is talking to Democrat and Republican lawmakers about potential next steps for Illinois, the real answer is to call the legislature back to session.

“Our April 28 letter outlined suggestions, strategies and solutions for how we can get Illinois’ economy back on track, but it’s been nearly a week and we have received no response to the letter, our request for a meeting, or our request that we return to Springfield,” said Bourne. “I renew those requests today, because as members of a co-equal branch of government, we should be involved with determining Illinois’ next steps.”

