SPRINGFIELD - With an estimated 450,000 undocumented immigrants living in Illinois and the ever-increasing costs forced onto taxpayers to pay for their free Medicaid healthcare benefits, State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) has passed a Legislative Audit Commission resolution calling for an audit to ensure transparency on how much the State of Illinois is paying to provide free healthcare for undocumented immigrant adults ages 42 and up.

“While individuals and families work hard each day to pay for their own healthcare costs, and seniors living on a fixed income carefully budget their monthly expenses, the taxpayers deserve certainty on how much the State is spending on free healthcare for undocumented immigrants. The audit I have requested will provide a transparent account of how our taxpayer dollars are being spent on this program.”

On Tuesday, November 7th State Representative Amy Elik introduced a resolution (#165) at the Legislative Audit Commission’s November meeting to formally request an audit. Rep. Elik’s resolution requires the Illinois Auditor General to conduct a comprehensive audit of the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) Medicaid Benefits for Undocumented Immigrants. The audit will also review the actual versus estimated number of enrollees and costs for the past three years.

The Legislative Audit Commission is responsible for the oversight of the State Audit Program and is tasked with reviewing the stewardship of public funds, and monitoring action to correct weaknesses disclosed by the audits of state agencies. The membership consists of Representative Amy Elik and 11 other legislators appointed by the General Assembly leadership and is equally apportioned between the two houses and political parties.

On October 19, 2023, HFS announced the Health Benefits for Immigrant Seniors program (HBIS) will be temporarily paused for new enrollees effective November 6, 2023. Anyone who is already enrolled in the HBIS program and remains eligible for coverage will stay covered. The Department will not be removing any current enrollees who remain eligible for HBIS coverage.

Stay up to date on news and legislative action in the Illinois House of Representatives by visiting RepElik.com or contact State Representative Amy Elik’s district office in Alton at 618-433-8046.

